President Obama, facing growing criticism from conservatives and some veterans, ordered all American flags on federal grounds to be lowered to half-staff for the remainder of the week to honor the five service members killed at a naval reserve center in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Under fire for inaction, Obama orders flags lowered for Chattanooga victims - The Washington Post
