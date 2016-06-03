Newsvine

King Leonidas

About Articles: 6 Seeds: 116 Comments: 4119 Since: Jan 2014

The first amendment is now dead in California: New California bill would allow prosecution of climate-change skeptics | Watts Up With That?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by King Leonidas View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAn animated analysis of the IPCC AR5 graph shows ‘IPCC analysis methodology and computer models are seriously flawed’ | Watts Up With That?
Seeded on Fri Jun 3, 2016 5:47 PM
Discuss:

“This bill explicitly authorizes district attorneys and the Attorney General to pursue UCL claims alleging that a business or organization has directly or indirectly engaged in unfair competition with respect to scientific evidence regarding the existence, extent, or current or future impacts of anthropogenic induced climate change,” says the state Senate Rules Committee’s floor analysis.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor