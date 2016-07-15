Two Years on the Vine for Spartan Logic

Good day to all! As the creator of Spartan Logic Nation, I am proud to be a part of a community within a community that believes in this great nation and its Constitution. As many of you know, it has been a challenge to keep cool headed in a community that is largely liberal. That stated, I believe that we can at least discuss rationally and disagree with no ill will towards each other ideologies and issues that affect this great nation and its people. I wish to thank all of my admins with their great work and adherence to the CoH. I want to recognize 1911Colt.45CC for his hard work in keeping out those who would infect this great nation. As we continue to grow, we continue to learn together to uphold liberty and justice that America stands for and continue to fight for what is right and just. Those folks on the progressive side of the isle, we at Spartan Logic wish to continue to speak our minds and communicate logically and rationally without malice or ill will. Again, I thank all of the members for posting links and writing articles which reflect the tone and beliefs of Spartan Logic. All of the members and admins of Spartan Logic are intelligent and as tolerant as those on the left. We will persevere and will not fade away. Thank you

King Leonidas