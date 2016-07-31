He ran in the Democratic primary and used their stage, their infrastructure, put it out there— And I played his campaign manager said he is a Democrat, and Democrat for life which now ends up being something else. And you look at that and you look at how some of his supporters wouldn't even follow his support to Mrs. Clinton. Does this become a problem for him in the Senate?
Sharpton Targets Sanders for His Decision to Remain an Independent in the Senate
