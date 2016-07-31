Newsvine

King Leonidas

About Articles: 6 Seeds: 116 Comments: 4119 Since: Jan 2014

11 Items from Clinton Foundation's Dealings with Russian Uranium That Should Have Americans Worried

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by King Leonidas View Original Article: Independent Journal
Seeded on Sun Jul 31, 2016 8:15 PM
Discuss:

The New York Times on Thursday published an article about the Clinton Foundation, its receipt of millions of dollars from foreign governments and other interests, and the U.S. government’s involvement in Russia’s stated goal to expand its control of the world’s uranium market. All while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor