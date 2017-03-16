Newsvine

House Intel Committee seeks names of Obama officials who requested 'unmasking' of Americans picked up on surveillance - CNNPolitics.com

Seeded by King Leonidas
Seeded on Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:27 AM
The leaders of the House Intelligence Committee asked the three leaders of the intelligence community Wednesday about any time during the last seven months of the Obama administration whenever any of its agents and officials improperly named, or "unmasked," and disseminated the identities of American citizens picked up in intelligence collection.

